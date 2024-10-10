Zelenskyy in London for whirlwind tour of Europe ahead of US vote

LONDON: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met United Kingdom PrimeMinister Keir Starmer in London on Thursday (Oct 10), as the Ukrainian leader embarked on a whistle-stop tour of European capitals aimed at securing military aid before next month's crunch United States election.

Starmer greeted Zelenskyy shortly after 9am (4pm, Singapore time) on a red carpet outside Downing Street, where the Ukrainian leader was also expected to meet new North Atlantic Treaty Organization chief Mark Rutte.

After London, Zelenskyy was due to visit France and Italy on Thursday, before meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz later the same day.

The Ukrainian leader, dressed in his trademark military fatigues, is seeking to secure as much financial and military backing as possible during the tour, with US support in doubt if Donald Trump wins November's vote.

Kyiv could be facing its toughest winter yet, with Russia launching fresh waves of strikes on the country's power grid and advances across the eastern frontline.

Zelenskyy's packed itinerary involves him travelling to the UK, France, Italy and Germany all within the space of less than 48 hours.

On Thursday afternoon he will be in Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, and is later expected to travel to Rome for talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, according to Italian media.

Zelenskyy has an audience with Pope Francis in the Vatican on Friday morning, and will meet Scholz in Berlin on the same day, according to a German government spokeswoman.

A key meeting with international allies planned for Saturday was postponed after US President Joe Biden called off a planned European trip to focus on the threat from Hurricane Milton.