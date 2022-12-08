Logo
World

Zelenskyy's Time award 'Russophobic,' says Kremlin
FILE - Surrounded by soldiers the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a national flag-raising ceremony in the freed Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A tart retort by Zelenskyy to a U.S. offer of help and a call by former U.S. President Donald Trump for the "termination" of parts of the Constitution top a Yale Law School librarian's list of the most notable quotations of 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa, File)

08 Dec 2022 07:54PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2022 07:58PM)
MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Thursday (Dec 8) said Time magazine's decision to name Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "Person of the Year" reflected "Russophobic" trends in Western countries.

The comments came after Zelenskyy was ranked "Person of the Year" by the magazine on Wednesday and the "Most Influential" person in Europe by Politico on Thursday.

Time noted its choice to nominate Zelenskyy was the "the most clear-cut in memory", hailing the leader's decision to remain in Kyiv and rally his country amid Russia's offensive.

"The publication's editorial line does not go beyond the European mainstream, which is absolutely blinkered, anti-Russian and frantically Russophobic," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.

The military operation has proved transformative for the 44-year-old former comedian, catapulting him from embattled leader of a struggling European outlier to a global household name and standard-bearer of opposition to Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

He has rallied Western support for his country in almost daily foreign calls and meetings.

Putin, who was Time's person of the year in 2007, is increasingly isolated from the West.

Source: AFP/fh

