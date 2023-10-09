Volunteers dig for Afghan quake survivors as aid trickles in

KASHKAK: Afghan villagers and volunteers on Monday (Oct 9) helped dig for survivors of a series of earthquakes that killed more than 2,000 people, as aid began trickling into the devastated region.

Volunteers in trucks packed with food, tents and blankets flocked to hard-to-reach areas 30km northwest of Herat city, capital of the same-named province, hit by a magnitude 6.3 quake on Saturday and eight powerful aftershocks.

They also brought shovels to help dig through the rubble of flattened villages as hope dwindled that anyone may still be buried alive.

"Many people have come from far-flung districts to get people out from the rubble," said Khalid, 32, at Kashkak in Zenda Jan district.

"Everyone is busy searching for bodies everywhere, we don't know if there are others as well under the debris."

Local and national officials gave conflicting counts of the number of dead and injured, but the country's disaster agency said Sunday that 2,053 people had died.

The World Health Organization said more than 11,000 people had been affected from 1,655 families.

As winter draws in, providing shelter for them will be a major challenge for Afghanistan's Taliban government, which seized power in August 2021 and has fractious relations with international aid organisations.