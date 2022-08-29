Russia sharply scales back Far East war games with China

LONDON: Russian military exercises in the Far East this week will take place on a far smaller scale than when they were last held in 2018, reflecting the strain on Moscow's forces as they struggle to make headway on the battlefields of eastern Ukraine.

Announcing the Vostok 2022 war games, in which China will also participate, the Russian defence ministry said last month that its capacity to stage such exercises was in no way affected by what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

But the 50,000 personnel that Moscow said on Monday (Aug 29) will take part are a fraction of the official figure of 300,000 that were said to be involved four years ago - though some Western military analysts suspect that number was overstated.

The defence ministry said that 140 military aircraft and more than 5,000 items of military hardware would be deployed - way down from the 1,000 aircraft and 36,000 tanks and armoured vehicles that were reported to have been sent into the 2018 manoeuvres.

"This is going to be the smallest strategic-level exercise in years because the entire ground forces potential is engaged in operations in Ukraine. So the exercise will have to be very small," said Konrad Muzyka, director of the Rochan military consultancy based in Poland.

Still, the exercises will be closely watched by regional powers such as Japan and South Korea as a significant show of force by Russia and China, which joined up in Vostok 2018 and will take part again in drills on land and at sea.

Russia said that its Pacific Fleet and China's navy would take part in "joint practical actions to defend maritime communications and areas of maritime economic activity" in the Sea of Japan.

Russia's armed forces news channel Zvezda on Monday posted footage of Chinese troops unloading armoured vehicles delivered to Russia by rail.