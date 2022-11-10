Voters back abortion rights in US state referendums

WASHINGTON: Abortion rights advocates claimed victory on Wednesday (Nov 9) after US voters sided with protecting access to the procedure in several ballot initiatives, in a rebuke of the Supreme Court's June decision to overturn nationwide access.

Voters in California, Vermont and Michigan strongly endorsed proposed state constitutional amendments guaranteeing the right to have an abortion.

And in Republican stronghold Kentucky - where abortion has been outlawed since the Supreme Court ruling - voters rejected an amendment to the state charter that would have in effect made it impossible to challenge the state's ban.

In Montana, the fifth state with an abortion measure on the ballot, a preliminary count indicated voters there also opposed legislation hostile to the procedure.

Analysts suggest progressive voters were motivated to turn out for Tuesday's midterm elections in part by the conservative-majority Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 case that established abortion as a constitutional right.

The court's decision pushed the issue to states to decide, and anti-abortion groups mounted strong campaigns to ban or severely restrict the practice.