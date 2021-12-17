Voters give scandal-hit UK PM Johnson 'a kicking' with by-election loss

LONDON: Boris Johnson's Conservatives on Friday (Dec 17) lost control of a parliamentary seat they had dominated for nearly 200 years as voters turned against Britain's prime minister over a series of crises and scandals.

The defeat will intensify pressure on Johnson from within his own party, substantiating fears expressed publicly and privately that its reputation and electoral prospects are now suffering under his leadership.

The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Helen Morgan, won the North Shropshire seat by nearly 6,000 votes, overturning a 23,000-vote Conservative majority from 2019.

"Tonight, the people of North Shropshire have spoken on behalf of the British people. They have said loudly and clearly: 'Boris Johnson, the party is over'," Morgan said in her victory speech.

"Our country is crying out for leadership. Mr Johnson, you're no leader."

The Conservatives had won every previous election for the mostly rural area of central England since the constituency was created in its current form in 1983. Conservative lawmakers have been dominant in the region for nearly 200 years.