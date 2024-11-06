Voting hours extended in Pennsylvania county hit by software glitch

In response, the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas ordered that voting hours be extended from 8.00pm to 10.00pm local time .



"This morning's ballot processing issues in Cambria have resulted in delays - this is unacceptable, plain and simple," Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement after the case had been submitted.



"Our legal team acted immediately to support extended hours to give voters the opportunity to vote - we need voters to STAY IN LINE!" he added.