Voting hours extended in Pennsylvania county hit by software glitch

WASHINGTON: A Pennsylvania court approved a request on Tuesday to extend voting hours in a strongly pro-Trump county after voting machines in the key swing state experienced an Election Day software glitch.The ruling means the polls will stay open for an additional two hours in a county that broke roughly 70 per cent to 30 per cent in favour of Trump in 2020, in a pivotal state that could decide the outcome of this year's presidential race between Trump and his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.The case was brought by the local board of elections, who said a "software malfunction" at electronic voting machines had "prevented voters from scanning their completed ballots," according to court documents filed Tuesday.