Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin listed in Russian plane crash with no survivors

Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed on Wednesday evening (Aug 23) north of Moscow with no survivors, the Russian authorities said, raising fears among his allies that he had been killed.

There was no immediate official confirmation that Prigozhin, Russia's most powerful mercenary and a self-declared enemy of the Russian Defence Ministry, was physically on board.

Reuters could not confirm that he was on the aircraft though a Telegram channel linked to Wagner pronounced him dead.

The channel, Grey Zone, declared Prigozhin a hero and a patriot who it said had died at the hands of unidentified people it called "traitors to Russia".

If confirmed, his death would leave the Wagner Group, which incurred President Vladimir Putin's wrath in June by staging an abortive armed mutiny against the army's top brass, leaderless and raise questions about its future operations in Africa and elsewhere.

Whoever or whatever was behind the crash, his death would also rid Putin of someone who had mounted the most serious challenge to the Russian leader's authority since he came to power in 1999.

There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin or the Defence Ministry.

"An investigation has been launched into an Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region," Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation agency, was cited as saying by the state TASS news agency.

"According to the passenger list, the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin is among them."