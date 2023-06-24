Wagner chief claims his forces downed Russian military helicopter, says fighters 'ready to die'

MOSCOW: The chief of mercenary group Wagner said early on Saturday (Jun 24) that his forces had shot down a Russian military helicopter.

"A helicopter has just now opened fire at a civilian column. It has been shot down by units of PMC Wagner," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in an audio message. He did not provide any details and AFP could not verify the claim.

Prigozhin earlier said his forces, who have spearheaded much of Russia's offensive, had crossed into Russia with his forces to topple Moscow's military leadership, adding he and his 25,000 fighters were "ready to die".

"All of us are ready to die. All 25,000, and then another 25,000," he said in an audio message, after earlier accusing the Russian top brass of launching strikes against his men.

"We are dying for the Russian people."

In response, Russian authorities said security had been tightened in several regions and the mayor of Moscow announced that "anti-terrorist" measures were being taken in the capital.

Authorities in Rostov urged residents to stay home.

"Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents," Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said.

Videos and pictures posted online, including by TASS, showed armed men surrounding administrative buildings in Rostov and tanks deployed in the city centre. It was not clear who the armed men were.

Prigozhin vowed to "go to the end" to topple the Russian military leadership, whom he accused of launching strikes on his men, while the country's prosecutor general said he was under investigation for "armed rebellion".

"We are going onwards and we will go to the end," Yevgeny Prigozhin said after vowing to sideline Russia's military leadership.

"We will destroy everything that stands in our way," he added in the most audacious challenge to President Vladimir Putin since the start of the offensive in Ukraine last year.