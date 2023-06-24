Wagner chief vows to 'stop' Russia after alleged attack on forces

MOSCOW: The chief of the Wagner mercenary group on Friday (Jun 24) accused Russia of killing a "huge number" of its forces in strikes and vowed to retaliate, ratcheting up tensions between Moscow and the private military company.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, whose men have bolstered Russia's offensive in Ukraine, has ramped up his verbal attacks against Moscow in recent weeks, including questioning the very need for the military operation.

Once believed to be a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin is increasingly seen as keen on a political role as he engages in an all-out war of words with Moscow, that appears to have spilled onto the battlefield.

"The council of commanders of PMC Wagner has made a decision - the evil that the military leadership of the country brings must be stopped," Prigozin said in a series of furious audio messages released by his spokespeople.

"We were ready to make concessions to the defence ministry, surrender our weapons.

"Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps. A huge number of our fighters, our comrades died."

He warned Russians against resisting his forces and called on them to join him, adding "there are 25,000 of us".

The Russian defence ministry denied the claims about the strikes, saying the statements "do not correspond to reality", and calling them a "provocation".

"The Russian armed forces continue to carry out combat missions" in Ukraine, the ministry added.