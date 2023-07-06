Wagner chief is still in Russia, Belarus leader says

MINSK: Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin is still in Russia, Belarus's president said on Thursday (Jul 6), raising questions about the deal to end the mercenary leader's mutiny last month.

Residents of the western Ukraine city of Lviv were meanwhile still reeling from a Russian missile strike early on Thursday that killed five and injured dozens more.

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko mediated a deal to end Prigozhin's revolt - the most serious challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's rule - that was to see the mercenary head into Belarusian exile.

"As far as Prigozhin is concerned, he is in Saint Petersburg ... He is not in Belarus," Lukashenko, who has ruled isolated Belarus for nearly three decades, told reporters from foreign media outlets in Minsk.

Lukashenko said he knew "for sure" that Prigozhin was free.