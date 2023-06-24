Wagner chief aims to topple Russia's military leaders, claims control of key sites in southern city

MOSCOW: The head of the Wagner mercenary group on Saturday (Jun 24) said he had crossed into Russia and seized control of a key military headquarters, vowing to topple Moscow's military leadership and saying he and his 25,000 fighters were "ready to die".

Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, said his forces, who have spearheaded much of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, had entered the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and controlled its military sites.

"Military sites in Rostov, including an aerodrome, are under control," Prigozhin said in a video on Telegram.

Russia's military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don is a key logistical base for its offensive in Ukraine.

Russian authorities earlier said security had been tightened in several regions, and the mayor of Moscow announced that "anti-terrorist" measures were being taken in the capital and its surroundings.

Authorities in Rostov urged residents to stay home.

"Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents," Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said.

The FSB security service accused Prigozhin of attempting to launch a "civil conflict" and urged Wagner fighters to detain him.

Russia's defence ministry appealed to Wagner fighters to "show reason" and abandon Prigozhin, saying it would "guarantee the safety" of those who did so.

The Wagner Group is a private army of mercenaries that has been fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.

But tensions have been growing between them over how the war has been fought, with Prigozhin accusing the Russian top brass of launching strikes against his men.

"We will destroy everything that stands in our way," Prigozhin said in the Telegram video, claiming that his forces had shot down a Russian military helicopter.

In Moscow, critical facilities were "under reinforced protection", TASS reported, citing a law enforcement source.