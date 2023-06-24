Wagner chief aims to topple Russia's military leaders, claims control of key sites in southern city
MOSCOW: The head of the Wagner mercenary group on Saturday (Jun 24) said he had crossed into Russia and seized control of a key military headquarters, vowing to topple Moscow's military leadership and saying he and his 25,000 fighters were "ready to die".
Yevgeny Prigozhin, 62, said his forces, who have spearheaded much of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, had entered the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and controlled its military sites.
"Military sites in Rostov, including an aerodrome, are under control," Prigozhin said in a video on Telegram.
Russia's military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don is a key logistical base for its offensive in Ukraine.
Russian authorities earlier said security had been tightened in several regions, and the mayor of Moscow announced that "anti-terrorist" measures were being taken in the capital and its surroundings.
Authorities in Rostov urged residents to stay home.
"Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents," Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said.
The FSB security service accused Prigozhin of attempting to launch a "civil conflict" and urged Wagner fighters to detain him.
Russia's defence ministry appealed to Wagner fighters to "show reason" and abandon Prigozhin, saying it would "guarantee the safety" of those who did so.
The Wagner Group is a private army of mercenaries that has been fighting alongside the Russian army in Ukraine.
But tensions have been growing between them over how the war has been fought, with Prigozhin accusing the Russian top brass of launching strikes against his men.
"We will destroy everything that stands in our way," Prigozhin said in the Telegram video, claiming that his forces had shot down a Russian military helicopter.
In Moscow, critical facilities were "under reinforced protection", TASS reported, citing a law enforcement source.
MISSILE STRIKES
The extraordinary developments came after Prigozhin accused Moscow of targeting his forces with deadly missile strikes.
"They (Russia's military) conducted missile strikes at our rear camps. A huge number of our fighters, our comrades died," Prigozhin said in a series of furious audio messages released by his spokespeople.
"The council of commanders of PMC Wagner has made a decision - the evil that the military leadership of the country brings must be stopped."
He warned Russians against resisting his forces and called on them to join him, adding that "there are 25,000 of us".
"We need to put an end to this mess," he said, adding, "this is not a military coup, but a march of justice."
In a statement, the FSB said: "Prigozhin's statements and actions are in fact a call to start an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation and a stab in the back to Russian servicemen fighting pro-fascist Ukrainian forces".
While Prigozhin's outfit has spearheaded much of Russia's offensive in Ukraine, he has in recent months engaged in a bitter feud with Moscow's military leadership and has repeatedly blamed Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff, for his fighters' deaths.
"I URGE YOU TO STOP"
The Russian defence ministry denied Prigozhin's claims of an attack on his forces, saying the statements "do not correspond to reality", and calling them a "provocation".
It later said Ukrainian troops were taking advantage of the infighting to ready an assault near the east Ukraine hotspot of Bakhmut.
A prominent Russian general urged Prigozhin to call off efforts to remove the leadership of Moscow's defence ministry.
"I urge you to stop," Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russia's aerospace forces, said in a highly unusual video address.
"The enemy is just waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country. Before it is too late, it is necessary ... to obey the will and order of the popularly elected President of the Russian Federation".
Anti-Kremlin figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, however, urged Russians to support Prigozhin, saying it was acceptable to back "even the devil" in taking on the Kremlin.
Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War said the Wagner chief's attempt to force a leadership change in the defence ministry "is unlikely to succeed" given that Surovikin had denounced his call for rebellion.
Kyiv's defence ministry said it was monitoring the situation.
"We are watching," the Ukrainian defence ministry tweeted, while Ukraine's military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said rival Russian factions had begun to "eat each other over power and money".
Ukraine was also on high alert after new Russian missile strikes Saturday, with explosions reported in Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv.
US President Joe Biden had been briefed on the situation in Russia and Washington "will be consulting with allies and partners on these developments", National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said.
On Friday, Prigozhin said Moscow's forces were retreating in Ukraine's east and south following the start of Kyiv's counteroffensive early this month. That directly contradicted Putin's account that Ukraine was suffering "catastrophic" losses and that there was a lull in fighting.
"We are washing ourselves in blood," Prigozhin said.
"No one is bringing reserves. What they tell us is the deepest deception," he added, referring to the Russian military and political leadership.
QUESTIONING MILITARY OPERATION
After years of operating in the shadows, Prigozhin has now admitted to running the elusive mercenary group Wagner and even interfering in US elections.
His forces, bolstered by tens of thousands of prison recruits, played a central role in Russia's capture of the town of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk, the longest and bloodiest battle of the conflict.
However, this week he accused Moscow's top brass of deceiving Russians about the offensive in Ukraine.
"Why did the special military operation begin?" he said. "The war was needed for the self-promotion of a bunch of bastards."
Rarely has such a controversial figure shot to this degree of prominence on the Russian political stage under Putin.
Prigozhin rose from a modest background to become part of the inner circle around Putin.
He spent nine years in prison in the final period of the USSR after being convicted of fraud and theft. In the chaos of the 1990s, he began a moderately successful business selling hot dogs.
From there he fell into the restaurant business and opened a luxury location in Saint Petersburg whose customers included Putin, then making the transition from working in the KGB to local politics.
However, in recent months, Prigozhin has become embroiled in a bitter power struggle with the defence ministry.
He has accused the Russian military of attempting to "steal" victories in Ukraine from his forces, and slammed Moscow's "monstrous bureaucracy" for slowing military gains.