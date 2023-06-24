Tanks and armed Wagner rebels take over streets of Russia's Rostov-on-Don

ROSTOV-ON-DON: The sound of ambulance and police sirens filled the air on Saturday (Jun 24) in Rostov-on-Don - a hub for Russia's Ukraine campaign - where the Wagner mercenary force said it had taken over key facilities.

At a major intersection in the city centre, an armoured car with a machine gun and around a dozen men in military fatigues with silver armbands could be seen.

Armoured personnel carriers and tanks were positioned in other parts of the centre, including outside a toy shop and a circus, journalists in the city reported.

Passers-by stopped to look at the military vehicles, including transport trucks, and more armed men with silver armbands carrying rifles in resting positions.