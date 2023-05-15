Wagner head dismisses US paper report that he offered to betray Russian troop positions

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of Russia's Wagner private militia, on Monday (May 15) dismissed a report in the Washington Post, sourced to a US intelligence leak, that he had offered to reveal the position of Russian troops to the Ukrainian government.

Wagner's soldiers have been at the forefront of a bloody Russian offensive to take the city of Bakhmut.

The Post reported that Prigozhin in January offered to tell Ukrainian intelligence the positions of Russian forces, with which his militia has frequently been at loggerheads, in exchange for Ukraine pulling back from the area.

The paper said Ukraine had rejected the offer.

In an audio message posted by his press service on Telegram on Monday, Yevgeny Prigozhin called the allegations "nonsense", and suggested that unnamed residents of Moscow's Rublyovka suburb, home to many of the business and political elite, were orchestrating an attack on him.