World

Mutinous Russian mercenary boss orders his fighters to turn back from Moscow to avoid bloodshed
World

Mutinous Russian mercenary boss orders his fighters to turn back from Moscow to avoid bloodshed

Mutinous Russian mercenary boss orders his fighters to turn back from Moscow to avoid bloodshed

Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin meets with Russia's Deputy Minister of Defense Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, at the headquarters of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, in this screen grab from a video released on Jun 24, 2023. (Video Obtained by Reuters)

25 Jun 2023 02:16AM
MOSCOW: Mutinous Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday (Jun 24) he had ordered his fighters advancing on Moscow in a convoy to turn around and return to their bases to avoid bloodshed.

Prigozhin had earlier said that he wanted to oust the army's top brass and "restore justice". Putin said the mutiny had to be decisively put down.

The office of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he had spoken to Prigozhin with Putin's approval, and that the head of the Wagner militia had agreed to de-escalate the situation.

In an audio message released by his press service, Prigozhin said:

"They wanted to disband the Wagner military company. We embarked on a march of justice on Jun 23. In 24 hours we got to within 200km of Moscow. In this time we did not spill a single drop of our fighters' blood.

"Now the moment has come when blood could be spilled. Understanding responsibility [for the chance] that Russian blood will be spilled on one side, we are turning our columns around and going back to field camps as planned."

Source: Reuters/nh

