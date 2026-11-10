Wall St jumps as oil slide cools inflation worries; Nvidia slumps

NVIDIA FALLS DESPITE BROADER GAINS

Markets were in rally mode even as Nvidia, the second most valuable company in the world, tumbled and hit its lowest intraday level since Mar 31. Investors questioned CEO Huang's future at the AI chipmaker after an internal investigation into whether a foreign intelligence effort had targeted him.

"The AI story is not going away if people are worried about that, the Democrats are not going to destroy AI. They can't. It's got a life of its own. They can put regulation around it, but they're certainly not stopping it," said Ken Polcari, partner and chief market strategist at SlateStone Wealth in Jupiter, Florida.

Providing further support was a sharp drop in crude oil prices that helped dampen concerns about price pressures, as US President Donald Trump downplayed the likelihood of renewed strikes on Iran.

"Oil prices for sure, if they're down, that's certainly adding fuel to the fire," said Polcari.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 172.97 points, or 2.34 per cent, to end at 7,549.83 points, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 671.13 points, or 2.73 per cent, to 25,250.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,104.20 points, or 2.16 per cent, to 52,394.36.

Inflation readings are on the docket this week as the Labour Department will release its Consumer Price Index report for October on Tuesday and Producer Price Index on Friday.