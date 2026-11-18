WASHINGTON: Wall Street stocks traded lower Tuesday (Nov 17) as investors exercised caution ahead of chip giant Nvidia's first earnings report since an alleged espionage scandal brought down chief executive Jensen Huang.



Around 10:15am (11:15pm, Singapore time), the broad-based S&P 500 was down 0.32 per cent, the Dow Jones shed 0.68 per cent and the Nasdaq fell 0.16 per cent.



Nvidia, a leading player in AI, draws close scrutiny whenever it reports earnings.



But that has intensified since its leather-jacket-clad chief executive resigned Thursday following revelations of an affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is suspected of helping Chinese AI companies obtain US chips despite an embargo.



The results are due after the Wall Street close.



"What will Nvidia's management team have to say in relation to life without Jensen? How will things be different for a start, because they will be," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation, a brokerage.



"And it's just possible that Nvidia could signal a slowdown in the AI infrastructure buildout that was becoming apparent well before Jensen Huang was caught with his pants down," Morrison added.



Shares in Nvidia, the world's third-largest company by market capitalisation, were down 0.24 per cent at US$155.77 ahead of the results. The stock has plunged about 16.5 per cent since the scandal broke about 10 days ago.