NEW YORK: A broad selloff dragged US stocks lower on Monday (Nov 16) as fallout from Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO soured enthusiasm for AI stocks, raising the stakes for the chipmaker's earnings report on Tuesday and Anthropic's initial public offering later in the week.

The risk-off sentiment gathered momentum as the session progressed, with the S&P 500 dropping nearly 2 per cent and the Dow falling more than 1.4 per cent. The Nasdaq suffered the steepest percentage loss, tumbling 2.5 per cent, as the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index weighed on the tech-heavy index. The SOX lost 5.3 per cent.

"It's the back-and-forth in this market of the AI-related stocks catching a bid versus this rotation trade," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "Over the last couple of weeks, it's like a day-to-day thing where, you know, some days the AI names absolutely rip and then the very next day, you know, they're in a freefall."

"There are signs underneath the surface that investors aren't panic-selling and running away from the asset class altogether, but are probing other corners of the equity market," Mayfield added.

Nvidia slid 4.1 per cent, extending its losses after Huang's resignation following allegations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, adding to concerns over the emerging technology's rapid expansion and potential risks.

Huang's departure prompted the Trump administration to issue a new rule restricting China's access to the best AI chips from companies like Nvidia ahead of US President Donald Trump's expected meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.