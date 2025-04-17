Wall Street ends sharply lower; Nvidia drops

NEW YORK: US stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday (Apr 16) as Nvidia warned about steep charges from new US curbs on its chip exports to China and as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said US economic growth appears to be slowing.
Powell, in remarks for the Economic Club of Chicago, said larger-than-expected tariffs likely mean higher inflation and slower growth. But he noted that the US economy is still in a solid position, and that the Fed is waiting for greater clarity before considering policy changes.
"Powell is confirming what investors have been worried about, and that is the likelihood of slowing economic growth and more stubborn inflation as a result of the tariffs," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research.
Nvidia said late on Tuesday it would take US$5.5 billion in charges after the US government limited exports of its H20 artificial-intelligence chip to China, a key market for one of its most popular chips.
According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 120.84 points, or 2.24 per cent, to end at 5,275.79 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 513.57 points, or 3.05 per cent, to 16,309.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 695.17 points, or 1.72 per cent, to 39,673.79.
The US and China have been going back and forth in a tariff battle in recent weeks.
Also on Wednesday, Dutch chip-making tools giant ASML warned that the tariffs had led to increased uncertainty about its outlook.