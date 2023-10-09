Top diplomat Wang Yi hopes US, China can 'rationally' manage differences

BEIJING: China's top diplomat said on Monday (Oct 9) he hoped Washington and Beijing could manage their differences "more rationally" as he met with visiting senior American lawmakers.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is the latest high-level American official to go to China as Washington seeks to ease tensions with Beijing, leading a six-person team reportedly seeking a meeting with leader Xi Jinping.

Meeting with Schumer at Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, foreign minister Wang Yi told the senate delegation he hoped their visit would help the two sides "manage existing differences more rationally, helping the relationship between the two countries return to the track of healthy development".

He also said he hoped they would "more accurately understand China" after the trip.

Schumer, in turn, thanked the Chinese delegation for their hospitality, noting there were several issues of "great concern" he was seeking to raise during his visit.

He said "a level playing field for American business and workers" was his delegation's "number one goal".

"Holding accountable China-based companies supplying deadly chemicals fuelling the fentanyl crisis in America" was another objective, he told Wang, as was "ensuring China does not support Russia's immoral war against Ukraine".

"Advancing human rights" was an additional priority, Schumer said.

But he also said he was "very disappointed" by a Sunday statement from Beijing's foreign ministry on the escalating violence between Israel and the Palestinians.