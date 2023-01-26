With energy infrastructure down, Ukraine struggles to power through winter

KYIV: Power outages have become increasingly common in Ukraine as a result of relentless Russian strikes on its energy infrastructure.

Power supply has been patchy, with the country only having half of its usual thermal power generation capacity at times.

The winter months have left Ukrainians even more vulnerable, with citizens calling the outages “exhausting” and saying they are struggling to get through the cold season without reliable heat.

In late December, around 9 million people were disconnected from electricity. Rolling blackouts have left Ukrainians without power, for up to days at a time.