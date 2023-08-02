'War for identity': Kyiv pulls hammer, sickle from giant war WWII statue

KYIV: Workers lowered a hammer and sickle from a towering sculpture overlooking Kyiv on Tuesday (Aug 1) in a campaign to remove Soviet icons that ramped up after Russia invaded last year.

The 62-metre-high steel figure of a woman holding a sword and shield bearing the USSR-linked symbols was unveiled in 1981 as a memorial to Soviet victory in World War II.

But since Russia's invasion, Ukraine doubled-down on the removal of references to Soviet history and Russian culture from geographical names, and a law on decolonisation came into force this summer.

There are similarly massive war memorials in former Soviet cities like Volgograd in Russia and Brest in Belarus.

The monument standing atop a war museum is known literally as the "Fatherland Mother" but there are now calls to rename the it Mother Ukraine.

The culture ministry has meanwhile backed a plan to furnish the figure with a new shield bearing the country's trident emblem.

The statue is part of the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War and it is planned that the Soviet shield will go on display there.