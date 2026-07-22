Hegseth estimates Iran war has cost US$37.5 billion as he defends funding request at fiery hearing

WASHINGTON: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced fiery questions and protests Tuesday (Jul 21) over the war with Iran, which he estimated has cost US$37.5 billion so far, as Republicans prepare a US$95 billion package to fund the military, along with other White House priorities.

Hegseth provided the new estimate, up from earlier assessments, during a combative Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, which came days after the Pentagon announced that three more American service members have died in the conflict, bringing the death toll to 17, and that more than 100 have been injured since early July. Several times protesters interrupted his opening remarks.

Hegseth said the supplemental war funding is an “urgent, necessary” injection of money, and with President Donald Trump's proposed US$1.5 trillion defence budget, a generational investment in the military.

“Without these funds, we face critical shortfalls,” Hegseth testified.

But Senator Patty Murray, the top Democrat on the panel, warned of "another forever war”.

“This war is now spiralling out of control again,” Murray said.

President Donald Trump has said repeatedly that “a deal is near, and the war will be over soon”. she said. "But now, he’s asking for US$70 billion more - and for us to just trust him it’ll all work out fine”.

General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins were also testifying before the panel. The proposed budget package includes US$60 billion and US$12 billion for other national security needs, along with US$10 billion for farm aid and US$10 billion for voting law changes.

Before the hearing, the White House issued a statement urging support of the budget resolution, “without modification - immediately”.