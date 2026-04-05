Trump, Israel pressure Iran ahead of deadline as search continues for missing US airman

IRAN WARNS AGAINST ESCALATION

Iran warned the US and Israel that the "entire region will become a hell for you" if attacks escalated, according to Iranian media reports.

Washington faced heightened stakes as the conflict entered its sixth week, with the prospect of a US service member alive and on the run in Iran, slim chances for peace talks and polls showing low public support for the war.

With Iran's leadership defiant since the start of the conflict, its foreign minister left the door open in principle for peace talks with the US via mediation from Pakistan, but gave no sign of Tehran's willingness to bow to Trump's demands.

"We are deeply grateful to Pakistan for its efforts and have never refused to go to Islamabad. What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us," Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X.

After a fourth attack near the Bushehr power plant on Saturday, Araqchi warned in a letter to the United Nations of an "intolerable situation that poses a serious risk of radiological release", Iran's state media reported.

The war has killed thousands, sparked an energy crisis and threatened lasting damage to the world economy. Iran has virtually shut the ​Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries about a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas.

Iran has rained drones and missiles down on Israel, and also aimed at Gulf countries allied to the US, which have held back from joining the war directly for fear of further escalation.

Iranian state TV said its military had launched drones at US radar installations and a US-linked aluminium plant in the United Arab Emirates and US military headquarters in Kuwait in retaliation for deadly attacks on Iranian industrial centres.

Iran earlier attacked an Israel-affiliated vessel with a drone in the strait, setting the ship on fire, state media said, citing the commander of the Revolutionary Guards' navy.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis also said on Saturday they attacked Israel using a ballistic missile and drones, adding that the operation was conducted jointly with Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the Iranian army and Lebanon's Hezbollah. The group did not provide evidence of the damage caused.

Israel did not confirm the attack.