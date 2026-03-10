Trump says Iran war 'going to be ended soon'

DORAL, Florida: US President Donald Trump said Monday (Mar 9) that the war on Iran would end soon, without setting a date, as he claimed the US-Israeli attack had achieved its objectives.

"It's going to be ended soon, and if it starts up again they'll be hit even harder," Trump told a news conference at his Doral golf club in Florida

He also said he will waive some sanctions on oil to ensure an adequate supply and lower prices.

"We're also waiving certain oil-related sanctions to reduce prices," Trump told reporters after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We're going to take those sanctions off till this straightens out."

Trump did not give specifics, but the United States last week issued a temporary, 30-day waiver to allow for the sale of Russian oil currently stranded at sea to India to alleviate pressure on the global oil market.

Trump threatened a larger attack on Iran if it blocks oil supplies.

"I will not allow a terrorist regime to hold the world hostage and attempt to stop the globe's oil supply. And if Iran does anything to do that, they'll get hit at a much, much harder level," Trump said.

The president's comments came hours after he told CBS News that the war is "very complete, pretty much".

"They have no navy, no communications, they've got no air force," Trump told the US broadcaster by phone, repeating battle damage assessments that he has given in previous days.

The war had sent stock markets slumping and oil prices soaring again on Monday as Tehran, under new leader Mojtaba Khamenei, fired a new barrage of missiles at its Gulf neighbours and signalled that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would likely remain closed.

But Wall Street vaulted into positive territory Monday after Trump's remarks, despite the lack of details on any solution to the conflict still raging in the Middle East.