War-weary Gazans reel from '500 days of humiliation'

More than 16 months later, vast swathes of the territory are in ruins.



The Israeli military campaign by land, air and sea has killed at least 48,284 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry, whose figures the UN considers reliable.



Khadija Hammou, 56, said that the 500 days since the war began have felt like "500 years".



"There is no tent to shelter us, no water to drink or bathe in, no means of survival in Gaza," she told AFP.



"Everywhere we go ... there is only suffering."



To Hammou, the war has "revealed to the world that Israel is committing massacres and that our people are the occupied and the oppressed".