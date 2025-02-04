Salvage crews recover part of plane in fatal Washington crash

WASHINGTON: Salvage crews on Monday (Feb 3) recovered part of the fuselage of a passenger plane that plunged into the Potomac River last week after colliding with a US Army helicopter, killing 67 people.

A large crane assisted by a smaller one gingerly pulled the twisted wreckage of the Bombardier CRJ-700 operated by American Eagle airlines out of the water and placed it on a barge.

An engine from the regional passenger jet was also recovered from the icy waters.

Sixty passengers on the plane and four crew members were killed in Wednesday's accident along with three soldiers aboard the US Army Black Hawk helicopter.

There were no survivors.