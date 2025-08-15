800 National Guard personnel mobilised for DC mission: Pentagon

WASHINGTON: All 800 National Guard troops who were ordered to the US capital Washington to aid law enforcement personnel by President Donald Trump have now been mobilised, the Pentagon said on Thursday (Aug 14).

Trump ordered the deployment - which follows a similar move during protests in Los Angeles in June - as part of what he billed as a crackdown on crime in Washington, where violent offences are in fact down.

"As of today, all 800 Army and Air National Guardsmen are mobilised ... as part of Joint Task Force DC, and they are now here in our capital," Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson told journalists.

They "will assist the DC Metropolitan Police Department and federal law enforcement partners with monument security, community safety patrols, protecting federal facilities and officers" and traffic control posts, Wilson said.

The troops "will remain until law and order has been restored in the District, as determined by the president", she added.

The US Army later said the National Guard's initial mission "is to provide a visible presence in key public areas, serving as a visible crime deterrent".

"They will not arrest, search, or direct law enforcement," but they "have the authority to temporarily detain individuals to prevent imminent harm," the Army said in a statement.

The troops will be equipped with protective gear, it added, saying that weapons would be available if needed but would remain in the armory.