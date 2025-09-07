Washington DC residents protest against Trump's troop deployment

WASHINGTON: Several thousand people marched in the US capital on Saturday (Sep 6) to demand that President Donald Trump end the deployment of National Guard troops patrolling the city’s streets.

The "We Are All D.C." march drew undocumented immigrants, pro-Palestinian activists and other groups chanting slogans and carrying signs reading "Trump must go now," "Free DC" and "Resist Tyranny."

"I'm here to protest the occupation of D.C.," said demonstrator Alex Laufer. "We're opposing the authoritarian regime, and we need to get the federal police and the National Guard off our streets."

CRIME DATA DISPUTE

Trump deployed the Guard last month to "re-establish law, order, and public safety," also placing the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and sending immigration officers into the city.

But Justice Department figures show violent crime in 2024 was at a 30-year low in Washington, which functions as a self-governing federal district under Congress. More than 2,000 Guard troops, including from six Republican-led states, are currently deployed, with their mission extended through Nov 30.