Washington Post announces will not endorse Harris or Trump in US election

WASHINGTON: The influential Washington Post newspaper, owned by Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos, announced Friday (Oct 25) it will endorse neither Democrat Kamala Harris nor Republican Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

CEO William Lewis said this was a return "to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates".

However, the Post editorial board has endorsed candidates for much of the last four decades - all of them Democrats - before deciding to stay on the sidelines in one of the most polarizing elections in US history.