Washington Post starts massive layoff, gutting sports and foreign coverage: Sources

The Washington Post informed its staff on Wednesday (Feb 4) that it was starting a widespread layoff that would gut its sports department and shrink its international footprint, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters and AP.

The job cuts were announced by executive editor Matt Murray on a call with employees, a source said, requesting anonymity as the matter was private.

The Post later said a third of its staff across all departments, not just the newsroom, will be laid off.

"We will be closing the sports department in its current form," Murray said in a company-wide call that began at 8.30am local time (9.30pm, Singapore time). The call transcript was shared with Reuters by the source.

"All departments are impacted. Politics and government will remain our largest desk and will remain central to our engagement and subscriber growth."

The newspaper’s books department will also be closed, and its Washington-area news department and editing staff will be restructured, Murray told staff members. Its Post Reports podcast will be suspended.

Most foreign correspondent positions are being eliminated, one of them told AFP, and media reports said that hundreds of journalists are impacted.

Staff members in the newsroom were told they would receive emails with one of two subject lines, announcing whether the person’s role had been eliminated.

The total number of layoffs was not announced in the call.

The Post did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.