Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Washington's possible tank deliveries to Ukraine a 'blatant provocation': Russian ambassador
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Washington's possible tank deliveries to Ukraine a 'blatant provocation': Russian ambassador

Washington's possible tank deliveries to Ukraine a 'blatant provocation': Russian ambassador

FILE PHOTO: US Army M1A1 Abrams tanks attend the NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group military exercise Crystal Arrow 2021 in Adazi, Latvia on Mar 26, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins)

25 Jan 2023 06:15PM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 06:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The possible deliveries of battle tanks by Washington to Ukraine will be "another blatant provocation" against Russia, Anatoly Antonov, Russia's ambassador to the United States, said on Wednesday (Jan 25).

"It is obvious that Washington is purposefully trying to inflict a strategic defeat on us," Antonov said in remarks published on the embassy's Telegram messaging app.

"If the United States decides to supply tanks, then justifying such a step with arguments about 'defensive weapons' will definitely not work. This would be another blatant provocation against the Russian Federation."

The United States was expected to announce as soon as Wednesday that it will send heavy tanks to Ukraine. 

Related:

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

United States Ukraine invasion Ukraine Russia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.