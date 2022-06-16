Watergate: A scandal for the ages that could yet be eclipsed

WASHINGTON: Fifty years since it ignited Washington, the Watergate affair remains a cautionary tale on the threat of untrammeled presidential power and the yardstick against which all other political scandals are judged.

Yet some historians believe its architect, Richard Nixon, risks being displaced as the norm-breaking exemplar of presidential corruption by Donald Trump and the firestorm over his role in the 2021 US Capitol assault.

Nixon's underlying crime was covering up a break-in at the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington's Watergate complex to steal documents that might have helped him in an election he would ultimately win by a landslide anyway.

The accusations against Trump - that he incited a deadly riot to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power as part of a conspiracy to overturn an election - appear "far more serious," says history professor Michael Green.

Nixon "already has been knocked off his perch, frankly", Green, of the University of Nevada Las Vegas, told AFP.

"One of the ironies is that Nixon did not need to order a break-in to win that election," he said.

"And there is no evidence, even with all of the tapes, that there was ever a discussion or thought of overturning the result if it went against him."