Members of beloved 'Dancing Grannies' among dead in Wisconsin parade

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin: Four of the five people killed by an SUV racing through a Wisconsin Christmas parade on Sunday (Nov 21) were affiliated with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a beloved pompom-thrusting dance troupe, according to a local newspaper.

Ginny Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, and Tamara Durand, 52, were members, while Wilhelm Hospel, 81, helped the group, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The fifth victim, Jane Kulich, 52, worked at Citizens Bank, according to her Facebook profile. Her page included posts about the birth of a granddaughter, as well as pictures of family, nature and cats.

The five were killed when a man out on bail from a domestic abuse case and suspected in another violent altercation earlier that Sunday rammed a red SUV through the parade in the city of Waukesha, roughly 32 km west of Milwaukee.

Tributes began to flow in for the victims on Monday, with the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies paying homage on Facebook.

"Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed ... [with the] joy of being a Grannie," read the message. "Our hearts are heavy at this most difficult time."