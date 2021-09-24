Way out of crisis will take 'time' and 'action', France tells US

UNITED NATIONS: The way out of the diplomatic crisis between France and the United States over a mega submarine deal will "take time and require actions," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told American counterpart Antony Blinken on Thursday (Sep 23).

France's top diplomat told Blinken that a phone call Wednesday between presidents Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden had been a "first step" towards repairing relations, according to a French foreign ministry statement released after the bilateral in New York.

Le Drian and Blinken's behind-closed-doors meeting took place at the offices of the French mission to the United Nations on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly and lasted about an hour.

For much of the week, Le Drian had refused to say he would take part in a head-to-head meeting with Blinken.

France's foreign minister had called Australia's decision to ditch a deal to buy French submarines in favour of US vessels a "stab in the back".