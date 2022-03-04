'We even feel a bit guilty we are okay': Ukrainians grapple with pain of leaving homeland

MEDYKA, Poland: Walking the 23km to Ukraine's border and to safety, Ludmila Sokol was moved by the mounds of clothes and other personal effects that many others discarded as they fled the fighting before her.

“You should have seen things scattered along the road,” said the gym teacher from Zaporizhzhia.“Because the farther you carry things, the harder it is."

Sokol has now found shelter in Paris. And like countless others, she’s now grappling with the pain of leaving her war-battered homeland.

It hurts to leave everything behind, she said. She's found a home with her former gymnastics coach, a “second mother” whom she first met as a child.

“I don’t know what will happen tomorrow, but the only thing I know is that everything will be fine because Victoria Andreevna is nearby.”

Her host tied a homemade Ukrainian flag to a fishing rod to wave in an small gesture of personal defiance over Russia’s invasion.

The number of refugees who have fled Ukraine has now reached 1.2 million, the International Organization for Migration said Friday (Mar 4). This could become the “biggest refugee crisis this century”, the UN refugee agency has said, predicting that as many as four million people could eventually leave.

The European Union decided Thursday to grant people fleeing temporary protection and residency permits.