'We will blow it up': Last bridge to Kyiv stalls Russian advance

BILOGORODKA: The explosives tied under the belly of the last bridge standing between advancing Russian soldiers and Kyiv sadden Ukrainian volunteer forces sergeant "Casper".

His fellow commanders have blown up all the other bridges on the western flank of the Ukrainian capital in a desperate bid to slow the Russian tanks.

The one still spanning a stream in the town of Bilogorodka leads to leafy villages that were once filled with summer cottages and are now a war zone.

The historic city of Kyiv would be effectively cut off from much of its western hinterland should Casper receive the order to blow the bridge up.

"We will try to do everything possible to keep it standing," the former paratrooper told AFP on Sunday.

But the fighting is getting closer and the mood among the Ukrainians manning the barricades is turning morose.

Russian warplanes have joined the ground forces and are bombing the surrounding villages and towns.

The flood of people fleeing for safety seems never-ending.

And the rare hours of silence between the battles make the Ukrainian soldiers worry that the Russians are just reloading for an even more ferocious push.

Casper looks up at the Ukrainian surveillance drone buzzing over the frontline and admits that the hour may soon come when he is forced to sever Kyiv's last link to its western lands.

"If we get the order from on high, or if we see the Russians advancing, we will blow it up," he said.

"But we'll make sure to sink as many enemy tanks as we can while we do it."

SHRINKING CITY

The Ukrainian capital's boundaries are shrinking and its streets are growing more dangerous and deserted by the day.

Another Russian push on the east bank of Kyiv's Dnipro River has seen some forces approach to within about 50 kilometres.