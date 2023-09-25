Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Weakening Ophelia brings more rain and flood risk to US East Coast
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Weakening Ophelia brings more rain and flood risk to US East Coast

Weakening Ophelia brings more rain and flood risk to US East Coast

Tropical storm Ophelia approaches North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, U.S. in this image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite, on Sep 22, 2023. (Photo: NOAA/Handout REUTERS)

25 Sep 2023 03:20AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ophelia, downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, brought more rain and wind as it moved along the Atlantic Coast of the United States, forecasters said on Sunday (Sep 24).

The weather system came ashore near Emerald Isle, North Carolina on Saturday where it doused the region with torrential downpours and unrelenting winds that caused flooding and widespread power outages.

Ophelia was expected to gradually weaken as it churned north-northeast, but heavy rainfall still threatened to cause flooding across a vast area of the Mid-Atlantic into southern New England, the National Hurricane Center (NOAA) said in its last advisory on the storm.

Between one and three inches of rain could fall in areas impacted by Ophelia, and forecasters warned that life-threatening surf and rip currents would impact much of the East Coast throughout the weekend.

In New Jersey, thousands of customers were without power as of Sunday morning and some localities received at least 4 inches of rain, local media reported.

The National Weather Service in New York expected one or two feet of "inundation above ground level" in waterfront areas of Long Island's Suffolk County.

As winds whipped up by Ophelia slowed from hurricane-force on Saturday to around 35kmh on Sunday, forecasters announced another storm had formed in the Atlantic.

Tropical storm Philippe was about 1890km west of the Cabo Verde islands which are near the West Coast of Africa.

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

hurricane extreme weather

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.