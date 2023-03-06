Logo
Sydney set to swelter through hottest day in more than two years
Sydney set to swelter through hottest day in more than two years

A man sits on a bench with a view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House on Aug 13, 2021. (File photo: AFP/Saeed Khan)

06 Mar 2023 09:03AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2023 09:14AM)
SYDNEY: Parts of Australia's east, including Sydney, are bracing for their hottest day in more than two years on Monday (Mar 6) with temperatures forecast to hit around 40 degrees Celsius, raising the risk of dangerous bushfires.

Total fire bans are now in place for multiple regions across most of New South Wales, the home state of one-third of Australians, with authorities warning of high to extreme danger.

More than 30 fires are already burning across the state, four of which are yet to be contained, while 33 public schools, mostly in inland regions, have been closed ahead of the severe heat, officials said.

"If a fire does start, it's going to be burning under those difficult conditions ... (it's) harder for our firefighters to get around them, and fire can spread very quickly, particularly in grassland," Angela Burford, operational officer at the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The hot and dry conditions are likely to persist until Wednesday, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Australia's east coast has been dominated by the La Nina weather phenomenon - typically associated with increased rainfall - over the last two years, which brought record rains and widespread flooding. In 2022, Sydney recorded its highest annual rainfall since records began in 1858.

But the weather bureau last week said its climate models suggest that La Nina was "likely near its end", and neutral conditions, which is neither La Nina or its opposite El Nino, were likely to prevail through the southern hemisphere autumn.

Source: Reuters/kg

