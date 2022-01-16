A week after Bronx fire, families to bury their loved ones

NEW YORK: A Bronx community gathers on Sunday (Dec 16) to pay its final respects to perished loved ones, a week after a fire filled an apartment building with thick, suffocating smoke that killed 17 people, including eight children.

The mass funeral, to begin at the Islamic Cultural Center at 10 am, will culminate a week of prayers and mourning within a close-knit community hailing from West Africa. All of those being buried on Sunday have ties to the country of Gambia.

Earlier in the week, burial services were held for two children at a mosque in Harlem, among nine adults and eight children who died in New York City's deadliest fire in decades.

Officials blamed a faulty space heater in a third-floor apartment for the blaze, which spewed plumes of suffocating smoke that quickly rose through the stairwell of the 19-storey building.