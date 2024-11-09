UK nurse's death linked to weight loss jab: report

Experts, however, cautioned about directly linking McGowan's death to the new weight-loss drug, which has undergone extensive testing to secure regulatory approval.



"Many people stand to benefit from such medicines and as sad as this individual case is, it cannot on its own overturn the vast amount of evidence that already exists," said Naveed Sattar, professor of cardiometabolic medicine at the University of Glasgow.



"Continued vigilance is needed of course and authorities will continue to gather all the evidence possible."



Last month, the British government announced a £279 million investment by American multinational Eli Lilly, which will include a five-year trial of its weight loss jab Mounjaro.



The trial will involve up to 3,000 patients including those who are obese and unemployed.



Health Secretary Wes Streeting said conditions associated with obesity, which affects millions of Britons, were causing people to take an extra four sick days and placing a huge burden on the NHS.



According to government data, over a quarter, or 26.2 per cent, of UK adults suffered from obesity in the year ending in 2023, up from 22.6 per cent in 2015-2016.



A 2022 World Health Organization report showed that the UK had higher obesity rates than every EU country except Malta.



Prime Minister Keir Starmer said weight loss drugs could play a key role in getting people back to work.



The public health advisory body has recommended a phased rollout of Mounjaro by the NHS, with draft plans for 250,000 people to access it in three years.