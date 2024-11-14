'Welcome back': Trump, Biden shake hands in White House

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump made a triumphant return to the White House on Wednesday (Nov 13), where outgoing President Joe Biden offered a show of civility to the bitter rival who denied him the same courtesy four years ago.

Trump's visit came as Republicans were declared the majority party in the House of Representatives to give him complete control of Congress - and as he announced a string of hardline picks for his top team including firebrand Matt Gaetz as attorney general.

The US president and president-elect shook hands in front of a roaring fire in the Oval Office, with Biden restoring a tradition that Trump broke when he refused to recognize his 2020 defeat by Biden.

"Welcome back," Biden, 81, said as he congratulated the 78-year-old Trump - the man he has repeatedly branded a danger to democracy - and pledged a smooth transfer of power.

Biden, who dropped out of the election in July but saw his successor Kamala Harris lose to Trump last week, said he would do "everything we can to make sure you're accommodated".

As the two presidents with a combined age of 159 years shook hands, Biden appeared to look down, while Trump leaned forward and looked him in the eyes.

Trump riled up a mob that attacked the US Capitol in 2021 and ran a brutal and divisive election campaign this year - but sought to strike a courteous tone on his return visit to the White House.