Red Crescent says Israeli army gunfire wounds five in West Bank
The Israeli military intervened "anticipated gathering in support of terror" at Birzeit University's campus in Palestine.
BIRZEIT: The Palestinian Red Crescent said Israeli troops shot and wounded five people on Tuesday (Jan 6) at a university in the occupied West Bank, while the military said its forces fired to break up a violent confrontation.
Military vehicles entered the campus of Birzeit University late in the morning, according to several witnesses who spoke to AFP and whose accounts were confirmed by the institution's president Talal Shahwan.
Videos posted to social media showed the intervention, while AFP journalists saw several military vehicles leave the campus, escorted by Israeli soldiers on foot.
The Israeli military said it intervened to disperse an "anticipated gathering in support of terror" that was about to take place at the university, according to "intelligence indications" it received.
The military said that a "violent confrontation broke out ... during which rocks were hurled from rooftops in the area toward the forces."
"The forces responded with riot dispersal means and precise fire toward the main violent individuals," the military added.
The Red Crescent said 11 people were wounded in total, including five from live ammunition, four through gas inhalation and two as a result of falls.
The university's communications department told AFP that students had thrown stones at the troops, adding that all of the wounded were students.
An AFP journalist saw ambulances take away several people.
"Unfortunately, the university has been a recurring target, but this time the brutality crossed all limits," Shahwan told a news conference.
Israeli forces had previously entered the campus several times.
In September 2024, the army confiscated property belonging to the student council, according to the university.
Since the start of the war in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Israel in October 2023, violence has also surged in the West Bank.
Israeli troops and settlers have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians in the territory, including many militants as well as dozens of civilians, according to an AFP tally based on figures from the Palestinian health ministry.
According to official Israeli figures, at least 44 Israelis, both soldiers and civilians, have also been killed in Palestinian attacks or Israeli military operations in the same period in the West Bank.