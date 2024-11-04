West Bank refugee camp gets foretaste of UNRWA's demise

"THEY WORRY"

Two days after the Israeli operation, the internet was still not repaired and some main roads remained an obstacle course.



UNRWA's operations have resumed, however.



"The first thing we do is that we make sure that we announce that the schools are open," said the agency's Jabr Abu Taqa.



"We know how important it is for us to bring the children to what they consider a safe haven," she added.



As she strolled through the camp, many anxious residents approached her.



One young man pointed to a ransacked barber's shop and asked: "What did he do to deserve this, the barber? He no longer has work, money. What will he do?"



Mustafa Shibah, 70, worried about his grandchildren. He turned his radio's volume all the way up during the raids -- but the little ones were not fooled.



"My granddaughter wakes up (from the raids) and bursts into tears," he said.



"They worry, they have trouble getting to school because of the (damaged) road."



For him, the threats to UNRWA are just the latest example of the suffering of Nur Shams residents who feel abandoned by Palestinians elsewhere.



"Why is it only us that have to pay while they dance in Ramallah and have a good life in Hebron?" he asked.



He said Israel "feels they can do anything" with no one to stop them.