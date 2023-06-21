West pledges billions to Ukraine at rebuilding conference

LONDON: Britain, the United States and the European Union pledged on Wednesday (Jun 21) billions of dollars more help to rebuild Ukraine, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak launching a war insurance framework to try to spur companies to invest.

While welcoming the support, the answer from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was blunt - Kyiv needs concrete commitments to projects that will help Ukraine not only recover but to develop into a powerful member of the Western world.

After nearly 16 months of a war that has destroyed homes, hospitals and other critical infrastructure across Ukraine, Sunak appealed to businesses and governments at a recovery conference in London to do more to help rebuild the country.

Addressing the key difficulty for most companies wanting to invest in Ukraine - insurance against war damage and destruction - Sunak announced the London Conference Framework for War Risk insurance, which could pave the way for de-risking investment, though he was light on details.

"Together with our allies we will maintain our support for Ukraine's defence and for the counteroffensive, and we'll stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes as they continue to win this war," Sunak told the conference, which brought together more than 1,000 public and private sector decision makers.

He said the London Conference Framework was "a huge step forward towards helping insurers to underwrite investments into Ukraine, removing one of the biggest barriers and giving investors the confidence they need to act".