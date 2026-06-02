Communities on edge as faith-based hate crimes spike across the West

SAN DIEGO, California: Nine-year-old Odai Shanah huddled with dozens of classmates inside a closet, trembling in fear as gunshots rang out at the Californian mosque where they attend school.

The May 18 shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego killed three people outside the city’s largest mosque, including a security guard whom authorities credit with preventing even greater bloodshed.

Two teenage suspects later took their own lives several blocks away.

After the shooting stopped, police SWAT teams combed through the building room by room, escorting students out.

“I heard a bunch of bad stuff, like gunshots. When I went inside the closet with my whole class, we heard like 12 or 16 gunshots,” Shanah recounted to Reuters in an interview hours after the attack.

"The teachers and the kids were all like shaking, sad and stuff. When the guy kicked the door, all of (us) were crying,” he added, referring to an officer who kicked open the closet door during evacuation.