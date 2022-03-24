West showcases unity against Russia as NATO adds more troops to eastern flank

BRUSSELS: Western leaders showcased their unity against Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday (Mar 24), with Washington seeking more military aid for Kyiv, NATO assigning more troops to its eastern flank and London imposing fresh sanctions against Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on NATO, EU and G7 countries all meeting in Brussels on Thursday to help Kyiv fight the invasion, which has killed thousands and driven a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes.

"We agreed to strengthen our deterrence and defence for the longer-term. We also agreed to give further support to Ukraine and to continue to impose costs on Russia," NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said after the leaders gathered at the Western military alliance's headquarters.

NATO, which has already massively increased its presence on its eastern borders since the start of the war, with some 40,000 troops spread from the Baltic to the Black Sea, agreed on Thursday to set up four new combat units in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. More jets will be deployed, it added.

The United States and its allies are also working on supporting Ukraine with anti-ship missiles, a senior US administration official said as US President Joe Biden took part in the closed-door session.

"The mood overall has been sober, it's been resolute and it's been incredibly united," the official said of the atmosphere at the summit meeting.

NATO said in a statement its continued support to Ukraine, would include helping protect it against potential chemical, biological or nuclear attacks.

NATO has, however, rejected repeated pleas by Kyiv to defend Ukraine's skies from Russian air strikes, and Zelenskyy - who joined the NATO summit through a video call - has complained the West had not provided tanks or modern anti-missile systems.

NATO would also not send troops or planes to Ukraine, Stoltenberg reiterated, as the alliance extended his mandate for a year until the end of September, 2023.

"NATO has yet to show what the alliance can do to save people," Zelenskyy told the summit, adding he believed Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to attack eastern NATO members - Poland and the Baltic states - as well.

Putin says his "special military operation" is meant to to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.