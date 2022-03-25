West unites to back Ukraine and seek 'ruinous cost' for Putin

BRUSSELS: Western leaders agreed on Wednesday (Mar 24) to strengthen their forces on Europe's eastern flank, increase military aid to Ukraine and tighten sanctions on Russia whose invasion and bombardment of its neighbour entered a second month.

At an unprecedented triple summit, transatlantic alliance NATO, G7 rich nations and European leaders addressed the continent's biggest conflict since the 1990s Balkans wars.

NATO announced new battle groups for four Eastern European nations, while the United States and Britain expanded sanctions to new targets, including a woman London said was the stepdaughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"We must ensure that the decision to invade a sovereign independent country is understood to be a strategic failure that carries with it ruinous costs for Putin and Russia," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the EU parliament.

Various nations announced new military and humanitarian aid including promises to take in refugees. And the EU was set to unveil steps to wean itself off Russian energy.

Still, the pledges stopped short of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's calls for a full boycott of Russian energy and a no-fly zone over Ukraine where Moscow's bombs are wreaking havoc.