Western allies lack consensus on banning Russian oil, gas

WASHINGTON: The United States said Monday (Mar 7) any ban on Russian oil and gas imports over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine should be seen "through a different prism" than other synchronised sanctions with Western allies.

"I would look at it through a different prism than past coordinated efforts," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, emphasising the "very different circumstance" between Europe, especially Germany, and the United States in regard to Russian energy resources.

Certain European countries are highly dependent on Russian oil and gas, while the United States has its own significant resources.

"Our capabilities and our capacities are very different both because we import such a smaller percentage of oil from Russia than the Europeans do, but also because we have a much larger capacity for producing our own oil," Psaki said.

She noted that "no decision has been made at this point" by US President Joe Biden on implementing a unilateral ban, as Democratic and Republican lawmakers work on a draft bill banning Russian oil imports to the United States.