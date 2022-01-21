Western Australia state to stay shut over Omicron fears

SYDNEY: The state of Western Australia has cancelled plans to reopen its borders on Feb 5 citing health risks from a surge in Omicron cases elsewhere in the country, as the tally of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began topped 2 million.

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan made the shock announcement late on Thursday (Jan 20) saying it would be "reckless and irresponsible" to open up now given the rapid spread of the variant.

Instead, reopening would be delayed indefinitely or at least until the percentage of triple dose vaccinations reached 80 per cent. It is currently around 26 per cent.

"If we proceeded with the original plan, we would be deliberately seeding thousands upon thousands of COVID cases into WA and at this point in time that is not what I am going to do," McGowan told reporters.

The state of 2.7 million has for months been effectively closed off to the rest of the country and the outside world, taking advantage of its natural isolation to keep cases low.

Presently there are only 83 active cases in the state, compared with 550,000 in the country as a whole.